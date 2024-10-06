Israel Widens Lebanon Strikes As It Weighs Iran Retaliation

Israel widened its strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon Saturday as the government weighed its options on how to retaliate against Iran for a missile strike earlier this week.

The Israel Defense Forces said on Saturday its air force attacked Hezbollah infrastructure across Beirut and other parts of Lebanon, adding to days of airstrikes. The attacks came as the Haaretz newspaper in Israel reported the military was preparing for a “significant” attack on Tehran after it fired about 200 missiles on Israel targets earlier this week. Gideon Saar, a member of Israel’s security cabinet, said late Saturday the country has several options to retaliate against Iran but has yet to decide on what steps it will take.

“Several options are being considered. A decision on the matter has yet to be made,” Saar told Channel 12 TV, while reiterating the government’s position that there would be reprisal.