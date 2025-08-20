Israel To Double Army Reservists In Gaza To Boost Campaign

Israel’s military is calling up about 60,000 more reserve soldiers to join the war against Hamas in Gaza, a sign that preparations are underway for a stepped up offensive despite ongoing talks about a ceasefire.

The fresh intake will join a further 20,000 serving reservists who will be ordered to extend their current deployment, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement on Wednesday. That will increase the number in or around Gaza to about 120,000, close to double the current figure, a military official told reporters earlier.

The announcement comes even as Israel readies a response to a new truce proposal from mediators Qatar and Egypt, after Palestinian militant group Hamas said Monday it had agreed to the terms. An Israeli state official confirmed the new offer has been received, but provided no further detail. A security cabinet session has yet to be scheduled.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this month approved a plan to extend the military’s ground campaign to Gaza City, the territory’s de-facto capital, having previously skirted the area out of concern for hostages the military believes are held there. The objective is to destroy Hamas’s remaining strongholds in Gaza after the most recent round of truce talks collapsed last month.