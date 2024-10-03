Israel Strikes Beirut As World Awaits Its Response Against Iran

Israel’s warplanes bombed Beirut overnight, after eight of its soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon in battles against Hezbollah.

Six people died in the Israeli strike on a building affiliated with Hezbollah in the center of the Lebanese capital, local officials said. A drone attack also took place on a weapons-storage facility in Syria near Russia’s biggest airbase there, the Syrian Human Rights Observatory reported. No one has claimed responsibility for that strike.

The Israeli government is yet to retaliate for Iran’s barrage of missiles on Tuesday evening. World powers are concerned that, should it strike key Iranian assets, the Islamic Republic will lash out and escalate their conflict, dragging in more countries and potentially disrupting global energy shipments.

US President Joe Biden said Israel should hold off from targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities, something Tehran has long warned would provoke an aggressive response.