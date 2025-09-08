Israel Says Five Killed In Shooting Attack on Jerusalem Bus

Israeli police and medics said five people were killed by a gun attack on a bus in Jerusalem.

At least twelve others were wounded in the incident at Ramot junction, which came as Israeli-Palestinian tensions surge over the almost two-year-old war in the Gaza Strip.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Monday’s shooting, which police said was carried out by two men who arrived at the scene in a car. The gunmen were themselves shot dead by an Israeli security force member.

Of the twelve injured, seven are in serious condition, Magen David Adom emergency services said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is conducting a situation assessment with the heads of the security establishment following the attack, his office said.

Ramot junction is located on West Bank land which Israel designates as part of Jerusalem’s municipal jurisdiction.