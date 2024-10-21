NDTV World Summit 2024: Israel Says It Has Right And Duty To Retaliate After Iranian Missiles Attack

Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, said on Monday that it is not only Israel's right but also its duty to retaliate following the recent missile attack from Iran. Azar emphasised that Israel cannot allow such aggression to go unanswered and clarified that the timing of military decisions will not be influenced by the upcoming US elections, highlighting Israel's commitment to its national security.

“The elections in the United States are not a factor here. What is the factor is that we have not only the right but also a duty to retaliate. Imagine a situation in which a country like Iran is capable of threatening any country in the region with their military capabilities without any repercussions. This is completely unacceptable, so we have to if we want to promote stability and prosperity in our region,” Azar said in an interview during the NDTV World Summit.

“Following the attack from Iran, we have proved that we are capable of defending the skies of the Middle East from Iranian threats. But we cannot be in a situation in which the Iranians will feel free to attack us at any point, and that's why that security building block has to be complemented by our retaliation,” he added.

The ambassador also outlined Israel's efforts to promote stability in the region, referencing peace agreements with countries such as Egypt and Jordan as well as recent advancements under the Abraham Accords with the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco. He said that these alliances are essential for building a secure and prosperous Middle East, enabling Israel to collaborate effectively with its neighbours against common threats.