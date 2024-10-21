NDTV World Summit 2024: Israel Says It Has Right And Duty To Retaliate After Iranian Missiles Attack
In an interview during the NDTV World Summit, Reuven Azar said that Israel's response to Iranian aggression is essential for safeguarding its national security.
Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, said on Monday that it is not only Israel's right but also its duty to retaliate following the recent missile attack from Iran. Azar emphasised that Israel cannot allow such aggression to go unanswered and clarified that the timing of military decisions will not be influenced by the upcoming US elections, highlighting Israel's commitment to its national security.
“The elections in the United States are not a factor here. What is the factor is that we have not only the right but also a duty to retaliate. Imagine a situation in which a country like Iran is capable of threatening any country in the region with their military capabilities without any repercussions. This is completely unacceptable, so we have to if we want to promote stability and prosperity in our region,” Azar said in an interview during the NDTV World Summit.
“Following the attack from Iran, we have proved that we are capable of defending the skies of the Middle East from Iranian threats. But we cannot be in a situation in which the Iranians will feel free to attack us at any point, and that's why that security building block has to be complemented by our retaliation,” he added.
The ambassador also outlined Israel's efforts to promote stability in the region, referencing peace agreements with countries such as Egypt and Jordan as well as recent advancements under the Abraham Accords with the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco. He said that these alliances are essential for building a secure and prosperous Middle East, enabling Israel to collaborate effectively with its neighbours against common threats.
ALSO READ
Iran-Israel Conflict: India Should Convince Israel To Halt Hostilities, Says Iran’s Ambassador Elahi
‘Neutralising Hamas Threats’
Azar addressed Israel's military operations in Gaza, noting that the Israeli Defence Forces have successfully destroyed Hamas missile factories, significantly reducing the threat posed by the militant group. He said that the efforts will continue to secure the release of the remaining individuals. The ambassador reiterated that Israel's military objectives include not only neutralising Hamas but also preventing any future rearmament of the group.
“We have destroyed their missile factories. We have sealed the border between the Gaza Strip and the Sinai, so it will be much more difficult for them to rearm,” Azar said. “We have a partial result. We have only brought back 150 out of the 250 hostages; we still have 101 hostages left,” he added.
He acknowledged the challenges of military operations in densely populated areas and the potential for civilian casualties. Azar stated that Israel seeks to minimise harm to civilians while addressing threats from Hamas. He highlighted that Hamas bears responsibility for using civilian infrastructure for military purposes. The ambassador maintained that decisive military action is necessary to deter future attacks and ensure the safety of Israeli citizens.
India's Role In West Asia
Commenting on India's position, Azar described the country as a crucial player in fostering stability within West Asia. He highlighted India's rapid economic growth, expressed optimism about India’s investments in the region and emphasised that Israel views India as an important partner in promoting security and prosperity.
“India is a rising power. You know, I was looking yesterday at the data and I saw that in the next year, when India grows by 7%, it's going to grow by $260 billion and then the year after, it's going to grow by $300 billion and then the year after is going to grow by $350 billion. Our economy is $600 billion,” he said.
Azar also pointed out that India's economic capabilities position it as a key partner in regional infrastructure and trade projects. The ambassador indicated that as India strengthens its ties in West Asia, it will play a vital role in shaping the region's future and contributing to greater stability.
“India is going to become a powerhouse, a manufacturing hub, and it needs to be connected to the world. It has a lot to offer countries in West Asia. I've seen how India's been working very well to increase the links with the UAE in the last year,” he said, adding, “We depend on the goodwill of India, on the investments of India, on the cooperation with India.”