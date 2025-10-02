Israel Releases Videos Of Greta Thunberg, Other Activists Detained In Gaza Flotilla| Watch

Israel on Thursday released images and videos of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and other activists detained aboard yachts from the Global Sumud flotilla, which had attempted to deliver aid to Gaza in defiance of the blockade.

In a post on X, Israel Foreign Ministry wrote,"Hamas-Sumud passengers on their yachts are making their way safely and peacefully to Israel, where their deportation procedures to Europe will begin. The passengers are safe and in good health."

On Oct. 1, Thunberg and fellow activists traveling on a fleet of Gaza-bound boats were detained by the Israeli military. They are set to be deported after more than a dozen vessels belonging to the Global Sumud Flotilla or GSF were intercepted.