Israel Releases Videos Of Greta Thunberg, Other Activists Detained In Gaza Flotilla| Watch
The flotilla, involving around 45 vessels carrying politicians and activists, left Spain last month in a bid to break Israel’s 18-year blockade of Gaza and deliver aid to the war-ravaged enclave.
Israel on Thursday released images and videos of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and other activists detained aboard yachts from the Global Sumud flotilla, which had attempted to deliver aid to Gaza in defiance of the blockade.
In a post on X, Israel Foreign Ministry wrote,"Hamas-Sumud passengers on their yachts are making their way safely and peacefully to Israel, where their deportation procedures to Europe will begin. The passengers are safe and in good health."
On Oct. 1, Thunberg and fellow activists traveling on a fleet of Gaza-bound boats were detained by the Israeli military. They are set to be deported after more than a dozen vessels belonging to the Global Sumud Flotilla or GSF were intercepted.
Hamas-Sumud passengers on their yachts are making their way safely and peacefully to Israel, where their deportation procedures to Europe will begin. The passengers are safe and in good health. pic.twitter.com/pzzitP5jN8— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 2, 2025
The flotilla, involving around 45 vessels carrying activists, left Spain last month in a bid to break Israel’s 18-year blockade of Gaza and deliver aid to the war-ravaged enclave. The ships, which set sail from Barcelona in August, stopped in Tunisia before resuming their journey. Several boats were reportedly subjected to drone attacks during the voyage.
According to CNN report, Flotilla organisers condemned the interception, calling it 'an illegal attack' on humanitarians. Israel, however, insisted the activists were motivated by 'provocation, not aid.'
In a previous post on X, the Ministry said, "Greta and her friends are safe and healthy."
"Already several vessels of the Hamas-Sumud flotilla have been safely stopped and their passengers are being transferred to an Israeli port," it added.
Already several vessels of the Hamas-Sumud flotilla have been safely stopped and their passengers are being transferred to an Israeli port.— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 1, 2025
Greta and her friends are safe and healthy. pic.twitter.com/PA1ezier9s
In another post, the ministry claimed, "The sole purpose of the Hamas-Sumud flotilla is provocation. Israel, Italy, Greece, and the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem have all offered—and continue to offer—the flotilla a way to peacefully deliver any aid they might have to Gaza."
It further said the flotilla refused these options, despite being informed they were entering an active combat zone and violating a lawful naval blockade. Israel reiterated its offer to transfer aid safely through approved humanitarian channels.