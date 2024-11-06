Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Fires Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Over War Disagreements

(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, saying longstanding disagreements between them over the conduct of the conflicts with Hamas and Hezbollah had become impossible to bridge.

The clashes “were accompanied by statements and actions that contradicted the decisions of the government and the security cabinet,” Netanyahu said, according to a statement from his office late Tuesday.

In his own statement, Gallant said “the security of the State of Israel always was, and will always remain my life’s mission.”

Tensions between Netanyahu and Gallant have been growing for nearly two years. Gallant has been pushing for a hostage release in exchange for a cease-fire in Gaza, while the prime minister has argued that Israel must remain in the Palestinian territory to fully defeat Hamas.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz was named as the new defense minister.

