Israel Open To Short Truce In Gaza After Hamas Leader’s Killing

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he’s open to a short truce in the country’s war with Hamas that would lead to the release of a small number of the around 100 hostages still held by the Iran-backed militant group in Gaza.

Netanyahu’s remarks followed a meeting between his top negotiator and senior Qatari and US officials in Doha on Monday, aimed at reviving stalled cease-fire talks following Israel’s killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar this month. Discussions centered on a plan proposed by Egypt, one of the mediators between the warring sides.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday proposed a two-day suspension of hostilities and the freeing of four hostages in exchange for a number of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

“Then, within 10 days, negotiations will take place to complete the procedures in the sector, leading to a full cease-fire and the delivery of aid,” El-Sisi told reporters.

In response, Israeli public broadcaster Kan cited Netanyahu as telling his cabinet that “we are trying to reach a deal of a few hostages in return for a few days of calm.”

In Doha, “the sides discussed a new, unified proposal that draws on previous offers while also taking into account the main issues and recent regional developments,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement. “Talks will continue between the mediators and Hamas to examine the feasibility of negotiations and of continue efforts to advance a deal.”

There was no immediate comment from Hamas, which is considered a terrorist organization by the US and European Union.