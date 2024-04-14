Iran Attack On Israel Live Updates: Biden To Convene G7 Leaders, India Expresses Strong Concerns

Resorting to defensive measures in exercise of its right of self-defense demonstrates Iran's responsible approach toward regional and international peace and security, the nation said in a statement after carrying out attacks against Israel.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its commitment to the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and international law," the statement read.

The statement from Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the nation would not hesitate to take further necessary defensive measures to protect its legitimate interests against any act of military aggression or unlawful use of force.

Read the full statement below: