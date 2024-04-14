Iran Attack On Israel Live Updates: Biden To Convene G7 Leaders, India Expresses Strong Concerns
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres call for immediate cessation of hostilities.
India Calls For Immediate De-escalation
India on Sunday said it is seriously concerned over escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran, and called for immediate de-escalation of the situation.
"We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region," the Ministry of External Affairs said.
Statement on the situation in West Asia:
Deeply Alarmed About Danger Of Region-Wide Escalation: UN Secretary-General
"I am deeply alarmed about the very real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation. I urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid any action that could lead to major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East," he said.
Will Take Further Necessary Defensive Measures, Say Iran
Resorting to defensive measures in exercise of its right of self-defense demonstrates Iran's responsible approach toward regional and international peace and security, the nation said in a statement after carrying out attacks against Israel.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its commitment to the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and international law," the statement read.
The statement from Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the nation would not hesitate to take further necessary defensive measures to protect its legitimate interests against any act of military aggression or unlawful use of force.
Read the full statement below:
Will Convene G7 Leaders To Coordinate Diplomatic Response: Biden
Condemning the Iranian attack on Israel, US President Joe Biden said that he will convene G7 leaders "to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran's brazen attack".
I condemn Iran's attacks in the strongest possible terms and reaffirm America's ironclad commitment to the security of Israel.

Israel Defends Against Most Attacks Launched By Iran
The IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted majority of the "dozens of surface-to-surface missile launches from Iran" while a small number of hits were identified, a statement from Israel Defence Forces read.
An IDF base in southern Israel was hit in the attack, where minor damage was caused to infrastructure.
Iran launched more than 200 ballistic and cruise missiles and attack drones, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said early Sunday.
Dozens of surface-to-surface missile launches from Iran were identified approaching Israeli territory. The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted the majority of the launches using the Arrow Aerial Defense System, together with Israel's strategic allies, before the