Israel-Iran Conflict: Escalation Timeline And What We Know So Far

Israel's military forces carried out airstrikes in various regions in Iran at around 1:00 BST, (5:30 a.m. IST) on Friday. Blasts were reported near nuclear facilities, military sites, the residences of senior-ranking military commanders, and nuclear scientists as well as residential civillian areas, according to various reports from Israeli and Iranian media.

Iran, in turn, launched "approximately 100 unmanned aerial vehicles towards Israeli territory", according to a statement from the Israeli Defence Forces spokesperson.

NDTV Profit covers the entire timeline of the escalation from its background to its potential consequences: