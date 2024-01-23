An Isolated Israel Doubles Down On War In Gaza — At All Costs

Despite growing divides over the timing of a future election and whether to pause fighting in favor of a hostage deal, consensus over the justice and necessity of the war itself remains high. Netanyahu’s approval ratings have cratered, yet his most ardent supporters and most fervent critics are for now standing together under the flag. Billboards, bumper stickers and TV shows rally citizens around the prospect of victory. And across nearly all sectors of society, Israelis have accepted that the divisions that until recently threatened to tear the country apart must be set aside to ensure its continued existence.