In a one-of-a-kind survival tale, Muhammad Abu Dakha, a 31-year-old Palestinian not only escaped the grips of a two-year-long war in Gaza but also helped friends along the way.

His journey began when he gave $5,000 and crossed the Rafah border point into Egypt in April 2024. Then he thought of travelling to China to seek shelter and had an exchange with UN Refugee Agency representation in China between August and September 2024 from August and September 2024. Alas, the country did not have any to offer.

He then made his return back to Egypt through Malaysia and Indonesia; it was his next adventure, or rather misadventure, that led him to purchase a $5,000 jet ski along with equipment, such as a satellite phone, worth $1,500.

On his 12-hour jet ski ride, he took along 27-year-old Diaa and 23-year-old Bassem, two other Palestinians.

The three asked ChatGPT's assist to figure out the amount of fuel they would need to reach Lampedusa but fell short and had to call for a rescue team when they had some 20 kilometres to go.

A man named Bassem, who didn't give his last name, and his companion were rescued by a Romanian patrol boat participating in a Frontex mission. A spokesperson for the EU border agency called their rescue "an unusual occurrence".

Bassem said the journey was "very difficult", but that they "were adventurers" and had "strong hope" they would make it, and that "God gave us strength".