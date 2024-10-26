Israel Strikes Targets Across Iran, Expanding Their Conflict

During the strikes, the Israel Defense Forces said it acted “in response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel” and that Israel had the “right and duty” to respond.

The Israeli statement about Saturday’s strikes was unusual as an open acknowledgment of action against Iran. Israeli is suspected of having conducted numerous assassinations against Iran in recent years, as well as a single strike after a previous Iranian attack in April that was a response to a strike on Iranian generals in Syria. But it hadn’t claimed direct responsibility for those attacks.

The early morning strikes fulfilled Netanyahu’s promise to hit back after Iran fired about 200 ballistic missiles at Israel on Oct. 1. The Islamic Republic said that attack was a reprisal after days of military and intelligence operations that killed Hezbollah militia members in Lebanon, which is Tehran’s most important proxy group and is deemed a terrorist organization by the US.

The tit-for-tat strikes fanned fears of a direct and open conflict between Israel and Iran. The US and its allies said for weeks that Israel had the right to defend itself but had worked behind the scenes to keep Israel from launching an attack that would set off a wider war.

Israel’s early Saturday attacks targeted military sites in Tehran Province as well as in Khuzestan and Ilam, near the Iraqi border, causing “limited damage,” Iran’s state TV reported, citing a statement from Iran’s Air Defense Headquarters.

The statement condemned the attacks as a “provocative action” and said that Iranian defense systems had successfully intercepted the strikes.

In the US, National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said “it is our aim to accelerate diplomacy and de-escalate tensions in the Middle East region. We urge Iran to cease its attacks on Israel so that this cycle of fighting can end without further escalation.”

The US official who spoke to reporters said the Israeli attack should mark the end of the direct military exchanges.