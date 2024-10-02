Israel Declares UN Chief 'Persona Non Grata', Banning Him From Entering Country

In response to the missile barrage, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate, while the Israel Defense Forces reported that many of the missiles were intercepted. Tragically, one person was reported killed in the West Bank as a result of the attacks.

Katz's statements also criticised Guterres for not denouncing the brutal actions of Hamas during the recent conflict, stating, "This is a Secretary-General who has yet to denounce the massacre and sexual atrocities committed by Hamas murderers on Oct. 7, nor has he led any efforts to declare them a terrorist organization." He further emphasised that Guterres' perceived support for groups like Hamas and Hezbollah would tarnish the history of the United Nations.

The backdrop of this diplomatic fallout includes the killing of Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, by Israeli forces on Sept. 27, an event that further heightened tensions between Israel and Iran.

World leaders have reacted strongly to the missile attacks, urging de-escalation and dialogue to avoid further conflict in the already volatile region.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)