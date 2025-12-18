Israel Approves $35 Billion Deal to Export Natural Gas to Egypt

Israel gave the green light to a deal worth 112 billion shekels ($35 billion) to supply natural gas to Egypt from 2026 to 2040, overcoming some pushback on the agreement’s terms.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised statement Wednesday that he had approved the agreement after his country’s national interests were secured, labeling it “the largest gas deal in Israel’s history.”

The accord would see 130 billion cubic meters of gas sent to Egypt, according to terms outlined in August.

“This deal greatly strengthens Israel’s status as a regional energy power and contributes to stability in our region,” Netanyahu said. “It encourages other companies to invest in gas exploration in Israel’s economic waters.”