Israel And Hezbollah On The Cusp Of Deal As Attacks Continue

Israel and Hezbollah inched closer to signing a cease-fire deal that may be concluded in the coming days, according to officials and people familiar with the matter, even as the two sides continued to fire artillery and rockets at each other.

Israel’s security cabinet is expected to vote on an agreement on Tuesday, and passage is considered likely, according to an Israeli official, who asked not to be identified discussing internal deliberations. That could pave the way for the US and France, which have mediated the talks, to announce it immediately, the official said.

US and French officials on Monday both said there had been significant progress but cautioned that there was still work to be done. Earlier Monday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the two sides were still working through procedural elements and “nothing is negotiated until everything is negotiated.”

“We are close to a deal,” the Israeli ambassador to the US, Michael Herzog, told Israel’s Army Radio on Monday, adding that some final points still needed to be addressed. “It could happen within days.”

Axios reported earlier that the security cabinet would convene Tuesday to approve the deal.

The US would help oversee enforcement of a 60-day suspension of hostilities during which Hezbollah fighters would move north of the Litani River, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) away from the Israeli border, two Israeli officials said. The enforcement requires monitoring that Hezbollah militants also don’t bring any more Iranian weapons into Lebanon. Israel reserves the right to respond if it sees breaches of the agreement that aren’t properly addressed — one aspect of the deal that received significant pushback.

The Israeli shekel strengthened 1.7% against the dollar on Monday — its best performance in around a month — and oil prices dropped on optimism a deal would ease tensions in the Middle East.

Still, there have been similar predictions by other Israeli and US officials in recent weeks about an agreement being imminent and it remains unclear if Hezbollah will accept a deal. Over the course of the separate war in the Gaza Strip, US officials frequently said in public a deal was close, only to have the negotiations scuttled by disagreements.