Is Protein Powder Good For You? US Study Finds Lead In THESE Popular Protein Brands
Protein supplements are gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers in recent times. Several kinds of protein-infused products are also being introduced in the market for the rising demand for the macronutrient. In such a time, a US-based organisation decided to look into the content of the popular protein powders.
You'll be shocked to learn that the studies found lead in some of the popular brands' protein powder.
Protein as a supplement has gained popularity, and it is evident from an increase in products like protein bars, protein shakes, and protein infused ice creams in grocery stores. Many people are now aware that protein intake is important for healthy hair, skin, and muscle.
The macro nutrient is not only crucial for people who are into heavy workouts, but also normal people for several reasons. And in a country like India where the regular diet has more carbohydrates than an adequate amount of protein and fats, consumers usually supplement the deficiency with protein powders in the market.
US-Based Study Finds Lead In Protein Supplements
Consumer Reports tested 23 popular brands of protein powders to find out what they contain. They found out that two-thirds of these protein powders contain lead in an amount risky to consume in a single serving.
The permitted amount by health experts is 0.5 micrograms a day, but some of the protein powders contain 10 micrograms, the study stated.
Plant-based protein powders have even higher portion of lead in them than dairy and animal-based protein powders. Among all the kinds of protein powders, dairy-based protein powders have the least amount of lead. However, several still have high enough numbers health experts advise against.
Brands That Have High Level Of Lead In Them
Consumer Reports study categorised its finding in three categories: What Should You Avoid, What Should You Limit, and What Experts Deem Safe To Consume.
Some of the products are likely to be available only in the US.
Products To Avoid
Naked Nutrition Vegan Mass Gainer
Huel Black Edition
Suggested To Limit Once A Week
Garden of Life Sport Organic Plant-Based Protein
Momentous 100% Plant Protein (no longer available)
Okay For Occasional Use
MuscleMeds Carnivor Mass
Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass2
Jocko Fuel Mölk Protein Shake
Vega Premium Sport Plant-Based Protein
Quest Protein Shake
Orgain Organic Plant-Based Protein Powder
Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Protein Shake
Equip Foods Prime Protein
PlantFusion Complete Protein
Ensure Plant-Based Protein Nutrition Shake
Muscle Milk Pro Advanced Nutrition Protein Shake
Kos Organic Superfood Plant Protein
Why Lead Consumption Is Harmful?
Once lead is consumed, it gets supplied to the brain, kidney, and bones. High levels of lead exposure have been connected to anaemia, hypertension, renal impairment, cardiovascular issues and more, according to the World Health Organization.