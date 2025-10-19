Business NewsWorldIs Protein Powder Good For You? US Study Finds Lead In THESE Popular Protein Brands
ADVERTISEMENT

Is Protein Powder Good For You? US Study Finds Lead In THESE Popular Protein Brands

Consumer Reports tested 23 popular brands of protein powders to find out what they contain. They found out that two-thirds of these protein powders contain lead in an amount risky to consume in a day.

19 Oct 2025, 09:34 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: Pexels)</p></div>
(Photo: Pexels)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Protein supplements are gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers in recent times. Several kinds of protein-infused products are also being introduced in the market for the rising demand for the macronutrient. In such a time, a US-based organisation decided to look into the content of the popular protein powders.

You'll be shocked to learn that the studies found lead in some of the popular brands' protein powder.

Protein as a supplement has gained popularity, and it is evident from an increase in products like protein bars, protein shakes, and protein infused ice creams in grocery stores. Many people are now aware that protein intake is important for healthy hair, skin, and muscle.

The macro nutrient is not only crucial for people who are into heavy workouts, but also normal people for several reasons. And in a country like India where the regular diet has more carbohydrates than an adequate amount of protein and fats, consumers usually supplement the deficiency with protein powders in the market.

Sounds familiar to you? Then the next part will definitely serve you well.

US-Based Study Finds Lead In Protein Supplements

Consumer Reports tested 23 popular brands of protein powders to find out what they contain. They found out that two-thirds of these protein powders contain lead in an amount risky to consume in a single serving.

The permitted amount by health experts is 0.5 micrograms a day, but some of the protein powders contain 10 micrograms, the study stated.

Plant-based protein powders have even higher portion of lead in them than dairy and animal-based protein powders. Among all the kinds of protein powders, dairy-based protein powders have the least amount of lead. However, several still have high enough numbers health experts advise against.

Brands That Have High Level Of Lead In Them 

Consumer Reports study categorised its finding in three categories: What Should You Avoid, What Should You Limit, and What Experts Deem Safe To Consume.

Some of the products are likely to be available only in the US.

Products To Avoid

  • Naked Nutrition Vegan Mass Gainer

  • Huel Black Edition

Suggested To Limit Once A Week

  • Garden of Life Sport Organic Plant-Based Protein

  • Momentous 100% Plant Protein (no longer available)

Okay For Occasional Use

  • MuscleMeds Carnivor Mass

  • Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass2

  • Jocko Fuel Mölk Protein Shake

  • Vega Premium Sport Plant-Based Protein

  • Quest Protein Shake

  • Orgain Organic Plant-Based Protein Powder

  • Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Protein Shake

  • Equip Foods Prime Protein

  • PlantFusion Complete Protein

  • Ensure Plant-Based Protein Nutrition Shake

  • Muscle Milk Pro Advanced Nutrition Protein Shake

  • Kos Organic Superfood Plant Protein

Why Lead Consumption Is Harmful?

Once lead is consumed, it gets supplied to the brain, kidney, and bones. High levels of lead exposure have been connected to anaemia, hypertension, renal impairment, cardiovascular issues and more, according to the World Health Organization.

ALSO READ

Sugar-Sweetened, Diet Drinks Linked To Up To 60% Higher Risk Of Fatty Liver: Study
Opinion
Sugar-Sweetened, Diet Drinks Linked To Up To 60% Higher Risk Of Fatty Liver: Study
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT