Is Trump Softening H1-B Stance? US President's Latest Comment Hints At Flexibility

United States President Donald Trump has again expressed a softened stance on immigration and H-1B visa issues, telling a group of Saudi Arabian investors that they could bring their own workers to America and train Americans in return.

Speaking a day after hosting Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, at the White House, Trump on Wednesday said, “If you are coming here and if you find that we don't have people that did (work) before, we are allowing you (to bring people). To get those plants open, we want you to get that, and we want you to teach our people how to make computer chips and other things.”

He made the remarks at the business gathering at a Saudi investment conference. He acknowledged the move could draw criticism, but said he was prepared to “take a little heat.”

“You can't come in and open up a massive computer chip factory for billions of dollars like being done in Arizona, and think you are going to hire people off an unemployment line. They have to bring thousands of people with them and I am going to welcome those people,” said Trump.