'Is Pornography Really The Concern?' Taliban's Internet Ban In Afghanistan Draws Questions, Criticism

The Taliban administration on Wednesday proclaimed an internet ban to be implemented throughout Afghanistan saying that it was "trying to prevent immoral activities" through this action.

The Taliban leadership has previously expressed disapproval for the consumption of pornographic material and "flirtation" between men and women online.

The ban is on the internet services provided via fibre optic cables, with mobile internet still being available to use.

It was initially enforced in Kunduz, Badakhshan, Baghlan, Takhar and Balkh in the north on Tuesday, eventually spreading to the east as well with regions like Badakhshan, Kunduz and Nangarhar, also facing the ban, according to Associated Press.