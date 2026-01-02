Iran's Rial Hits Historic Low, Sparks Nationwide Protests — See How It Compares To Indian Rupee

Decades of turmoil, wars, assassinations, sanctions and popular protests have tested Iran’s regime. Yet the onset of 2026 brings a fresh challenge of the country’s currency plunging to new lows.

The Iranian Rial has dropped to a historic low, prompting street demonstrations across multiple cities. Merchants, students and citizens from all sections of society are voicing frustration over the economic strain while calling for political accountability.

The unrest began on Sunday when shopkeepers in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar went on strike, reacting to the rial’s historic devaluation against the US dollar in open trading.

Multiple videos shared online revealed widespread demonstrations on Saadi Street and in the Shush neighbourhood, near Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, which played a pivotal role in the 1979 revolution that ended with the collapse of the monarchy and established the Islamic Republic.