Iran's Revolutionary Guards Chief Hossein Salami Killed In Israeli Airstrike
Veteran nuclear scientists Mohammad-Mehdi Tehranchi and Fereydoon Abbasi have also been killed in separate attacks, according to Iranian news reports.
In a significant escalation of hostilities, Israel's airstrike on Friday resulted in the death of Major General Hossein Salami, the chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, AFP reported citing local media reports.
Veteran nuclear scientists Mohammad-Mehdi Tehranchi and Fereydoon Abbasi have also been killed in separate attacks, according to Iranian news portal Presstv.ir.
On Friday, Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, significantly escalating the ongoing conflict over Tehran's nuclear program and raising the potential for a new war in the Middle East. According to local media reports, explosions were heard in Tehran. Iran had previously vowed to retaliate against any attack.
After airstrikes targeting Iran's nuclear power plant, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared a special 'State of Emergency' for the country.
Gold prices, along with other safe-haven financial assets, rose following the airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, reflecting heightened fears of increased conflict in the Middle East. Bullion climbed as much as 1.3% after news of the attacks.
Meanwhile, the US embassy in Iraq is preparing for evacuation, and the US State Department has announced plans to order non-essential embassy personnel and their families to leave Bahrain and Kuwait. Additionally, the British Navy issued a rare warning to ships in the region, urging caution in the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, and the Strait of Hormuz.