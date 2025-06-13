Iran's Revolutionary Guards Chief Hossein Salami Killed In Israeli Airstrike

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Israel's airstrike on Friday resulted in the death of Major General Hossein Salami, the chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, AFP reported citing local media reports.

Veteran nuclear scientists Mohammad-Mehdi Tehranchi and Fereydoon Abbasi have also been killed in separate attacks, according to Iranian news portal Presstv.ir.

On Friday, Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, significantly escalating the ongoing conflict over Tehran's nuclear program and raising the potential for a new war in the Middle East. According to local media reports, explosions were heard in Tehran. Iran had previously vowed to retaliate against any attack.

After airstrikes targeting Iran's nuclear power plant, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared a special 'State of Emergency' for the country.