Iran's Economic Woes Spark Protests: Six Killed, Several Arrested

At least six people died after economic protests in Iran escalated into violence on Thursday as demonstrations spread from the capital into rural provinces. These deaths, which were mostly reported in cities, are predominantly home to the Lur ethnic minority.

This marks the first deaths among both security forces and protesters in the largest wave of unrest since 2022.

While demonstrations in Tehran have slowed, the periphery is seeing a "heavier-handed" response from the theocracy. The most intense clashes occurred in Azna, in Lorestan province, where footage showed streets ablaze and the sound of gunfire.

The semiofficial Fars news agency confirmed three deaths there, while state media remained largely silent.

In Lordegan, roughly 470 kilometers south of Tehran, two additional protesters were reportedly killed. Human rights groups shared images of police in body armor wielding shotguns to disperse crowds. Meanwhile, in Kouhdasht, a 21-year-old member of the paramilitary Basij force was killed during what officials described as "riots."

Local authorities confirmed 13 other security personnel were injured and 20 protesters arrested.

The unrest is due to a free-falling economy. Under reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Iranian rial has plummeted to 1.4 million per $1 USD. While Pezeshkian expressed a desire to hear "livelihood concerns," he admitted his administration has limited power to stabilise the currency.