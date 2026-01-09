Iran Unrest: Tehran Threatens Protesters With Death Penalty As Crackdown Grows

Iranian officials intensified a crackdown on protests across the country, threatening participants with the death penalty amid expectations of further unrest on Friday night.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the Islamic Republic won’t tolerate “vandalism” or “people acting as mercenaries for foreign powers,” state-run Press TV reported.

A Tehran prosecutor later warned rioters who damage public property would face the death penalty. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, charged with defending the pillars of the 1979 revolution, also issued a statement, saying “the continuation of this situation is unacceptable” and that it had the right to avenge “terrorist incidents.”

The comments indicate that authorities intend to increase the severity of their response to almost two weeks of demonstrations, despite President Masoud Pezeshkian describing protesters’ economic grievances as legitimate and ordering security forces to show restraint.

The protests have escalated into the most serious challenge to 86-year-old Khamenei and his theocratic government since a nationwide uprising in 2022. They started in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar on Dec. 28 after a slump in the value of Iran’s currency to record lows, worsening a cost-of-living crisis in the sanctions-hit economy.

The death toll since the unrest began has risen to 42, according to the US-based Human Rights News Agency, which tracks protests and the activities of political activists in Iran. UK broadcaster BBC said it had independently confirmed at least 21 of the fatalities.

The OPEC member’s situation has been worsened by corruption and by oil prices falling heavily in the past year. Benchmark Brent has risen about 4% this week to above $62 per barrel, its biggest weekly gain since October, amid the protests.

The unrest disrupted air travel in and out of the country. Non-Iranian airlines canceled all Friday flights between Tehran and Istanbul as of 11:30 a.m. local time, with additional delays and cancellations in Dubai, according to airport websites.

Monitoring group Netblocks on Thursday reported a nationwide shutdown of the internet in Iran. Various efforts by Bloomberg to reach individuals in the country by landline and mobile phone failed. One Tehran resident said phone calls weren’t working at all or were cutting in and out, and SMS messages were heavily restricted.