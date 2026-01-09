Saudi Arabia Moves To Rein In UAE As Yemen Exposes Rivalry

The Saudi moves tear up an agreement with the UAE to fight against the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen that’s stood for more than a decade. It’s also brought the fractious relationship between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Sheikh Mohammed into public view.

“This rivalry we all know is longstanding,” said Mona Yacoubian, director of the Middle East program at the Center for International Strategic Studies in Washington. “What’s new is how this has burst out into the open, how aggressive it has become and that is because we are in the midst of a new order being defined.”

Saudi Arabia, which sees itself as leader of the Arab and Muslim world, has so far spurned mediation attempts by other Gulf states and wants to use the crisis to rein in the UAE’s ambitions elsewhere, according to several individuals with knowledge of the situation. That includes the Horn of Africa and Sudan, where the two back rival sides in a civil war that’s sparked the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis, they said.

The Saudis and others in the Gulf Cooperation Council, which includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, the UAE and Qatar, believe Abu Dhabi has pursued its own economic priorities at the expense of the group, the people said. That includes unilateral action with a series of free-trade agreements, like the one being negotiated with the European Union, they said. Saudi Arabia, in particular, wants more coordination and intelligence sharing, one of the people said.

The US is watching closely. President Donald Trump has courted the UAE and Saudi Arabia, visiting Riyadh and Abu Dhabi within six months of returning to office and securing billions of dollars in investment pledges from both. The pair are central to Trump’s vision for a peaceful Middle East propelled by economic development and more integration with Israel.

On Thursday, Trump’s special envoy for Arab affairs, Massad Boulos, visited Sheikh Mohammed in Abu Dhabi to discuss “regional stability,” according to UAE state media.

The Saudis believe the UAE — and specifically Sheikh Mohammed — approved recent advances by the STC in Yemen as revenge for MBS, as the Saudi crown prince is known, discussing the UAE’s role in Sudan with Trump during a White House visit in November, according to people briefed by Riyadh.

“This is categorically false,” a UAE government spokesperson said. “Claims linking developments in Yemen to Sudan are inaccurate and completely misleading.”

The US, European Union and United Nations experts have said the UAE supports the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan. The RSF is a militant group accused of genocide that’s been fighting the Saudi-backed Sudanese army, which is also blamed for widespread abuses. Abu Dhabi has consistently denied it backs any side in the war.

Oil markets are also likely to take an interest. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have sparred in the past over Abu Dhabi’s ambitions to increase production. Souring relations will get a further test as OPEC+ conducts a review of members’ output capacity over the next year, all at a time when depressed oil prices are straining the cartel’s finances.

Still, Abu Dhabi has gone out of its way to deescalate the situation — swiftly pulling forces out of Yemen at the behest of the Saudi-backed and internationally recognized Yemeni government.

The UAE has addressed recent events in Yemen “with restraint, coordination, and a deliberate commitment to de-escalation, guided by a foreign policy that consistently prioritizes regional stability over impulsive action,” the UAE spokesperson said.

The UAE only got involved in Yemen “at the request of the legitimate Yemeni government and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the spokesperson added.

The Saudi government didn’t respond to a series of questions on its actions in Yemen and any efforts to rein in Abu Dhabi’s role and influence across the region.

MBS has tasked his brother, Defense Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman, with managing the situation in Yemen. Prince Khalid met the UAE-backed Yemeni leaders who arrived in Riyadh this week and issued a Dec. 27 ultimatum to secessionists to leave the provinces of Hadramout and Al-Mahra.