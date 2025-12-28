Iran Says It Launched Three Satellites Into Space From Russia

Iran said it sent three satellites into orbit from Russia on Sunday, a move that may intensify tensions over Tehran’s broader actions.

The Paya, Zafar-2 and Kowsar satellites were propelled into space from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s remote Far East, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported. The devices will orbit about 500 kilometers (310 miles) above Earth and are designed for a range of environmental and agricultural purposes, according to IRNA.

Headlining the three is Paya, which the report described as Iran’s heaviest and most advanced domestically built imaging satellite to date. The agency said it was developed by Iran Electronics Industries, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Defense.

Iran’s space program and related entities have been targeted by US sanctions over alleged links to Tehran’s ballistic missiles program.

The launch is taking place amid concerns over Tehran’s nuclear and missile activities, and ahead of a Monday meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who may discuss potential new strikes on Iran over its ballistic missile program and rebuilding of nuclear sites hit by the US in June.

Moscow has assisted Iran’s satellite program for two decades. In July, Iran’s Nahid-2 satellite was lifted into space by Russia to bolster the country’s navigation and telecommunications systems, according to state media. An earlier version of Kowsar was launched from Russia in November 2024.