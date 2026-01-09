Iran Unrest: Oil Traders Confront New Risks Days After Venezuela Crisis

The oil market is becoming increasingly responsive to events in Iran, where there have been deadly protests — and threats of US retaliation — in the past several days.

Brent oil futures have risen more than 4% in the past two sessions — having previously given up all gains from the aftermath of US forces capturing Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro at the weekend. Traders are also paying the biggest premiums for insurance against a future rally since Israel and Iran exchanged air strikes in the summer.

While the situation in Venezuela quickly turned into a price drag as it emerged that the US planned to take millions of barrels of the nation’s oil to the global market, Iran is a far bigger producer and exporter, and so any supply disruption there would be more impactful.

The death toll in Iran since the unrest began late last year has risen to 42, according to the US-based Human Rights News Agency, which tracks protests and the activities of political activists in Iran. In an interview, US President Donald Trump reiterated warnings to Tehran against killing protesters, saying “if they do that, they’re going to have to pay hell.”

“The focus has now shifted to Iran, where violent protests have erupted,” said Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, chief analyst at A/S Global Risk Management. “There is also growing concern in the market that the US, with Trump at the helm, could exploit the chaos to attempt to overthrow the regime, as we have seen in Venezuela.”

There were acute tensions involving Iran as recently as last summer, when the country came under attack from the US and Israel, prompting concerns at the time that Tehran might move to harass shipping on Strait of Hormuz shipping corridor through which Middle East energy flows.

Those fears didn’t turn into significant disruption and prior protests also had no major impact on Iranian supply. However, the tensions come just after the US blockaded Venezuelan oil flows and also at a time when a key part of the futures markets — from trend-following traders to index funds — are adding to bullish flows.

The scale of Iranian risk shows up clearest in options markets, where the skew toward bullish calls is the biggest for US crude futures since July.