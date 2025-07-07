Iran President Tells Tucker Carlson He’s Open To Talks With US

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told Tucker Carlson his country remains open to talks with the US, but that it was difficult to trust Washington after its strikes last month.

“I’m of the belief that we could very much, easily resolve the differences and conflicts with the United States through dialog and talks,” Pezeshkian told Carlson in an almost-30 minute video interview conducted through an interpreter and aired on Monday.

Pezeshkian claimed the Trump administration authorized Israeli attacks on Iran that began on June 13. Those were followed by US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites on June 22. The Iranian president added that Israel’s bombardment targeted him and some of his colleagues directly while they were in a meeting. He said the attack failed, without giving further details.