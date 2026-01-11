'Iran Looking At Freedom': Donald Trump Voices Support For Iran Protestors Amid Crackdown

US President Donald Trump has publicly voiced his support for the ongoing protests across Iran, expressing the United States' desire to 'help' whenever it is needed.

"Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!" the US President posted on Truth Social platform as the Iranian government continues to be rocked by unprecedented protests across the country.

This comes on the back of Trump earlier reposting US Senator Lindsey Graham's post, which openly supported Marco Rubio's statement of the US supporting the Iran protestors.

The ongoing anti-government protests in Iran have been going on for two weeks, causing a nationwide unrest that has served as the greatest challenge the Islamist Ayatollah Khomeini-regime has seen in quite some time.