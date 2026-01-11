'Iran Looking At Freedom': Donald Trump Voices Support For Iran Protestors Amid Crackdown
This comes on the back of Trump earlier reposting US Senator Lindsey Graham's post, which openly supported Marco Rubio's statement of the US supporting the Iran protestors.
US President Donald Trump has publicly voiced his support for the ongoing protests across Iran, expressing the United States' desire to 'help' whenever it is needed.
"Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!" the US President posted on Truth Social platform as the Iranian government continues to be rocked by unprecedented protests across the country.
The ongoing anti-government protests in Iran have been going on for two weeks, causing a nationwide unrest that has served as the greatest challenge the Islamist Ayatollah Khomeini-regime has seen in quite some time.
The protests began as part of demonstrations in Tehran's old bazaar over high inflation. But it rapidly spread across the rest of the nation, morphing into arguably the biggest general protest against the regime.
Protestors have voiced concern over uncontrollable inflation, with the prices of basic goods such as cooking oil and meat rising to unprecedented levels. The protests are also being linked to human rights and the notorious Islamist laws that have been carried out by the regime.
The Iranian government responded by cutting off internet and telephone lines this past week, but that hasn't stopped videos and pictures of protests from being shared all over the internet.
There have been multiple casualties as well, with the local government resorting to heavy measures in an attempt to thwart the protests.
The US government, a long-time adversary of the Iranian government, has been closely following the developments in the country, with Trump now publicly voicing support for the ongoing protests, just little more than a week after the US government carried out a military operating in Venezuela to capture Nicolas Maduro.