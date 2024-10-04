Iran-Israel Conflict: India Should Convince Israel To Halt Hostilities, Says Iran’s Ambassador Elahi

As tensions in West Asia escalate, raising concerns over a potential full-scale war between Iran and Israel, Iran's Ambassador to India, Iraj Elahi, has urged India to intervene and promote stability in the region, according to a NDTV report.

“India should use this opportunity to persuade Israel to halt its aggression in the region and contribute to peace and stability,” Elahi told NDTV in a televised interaction.

India, known for maintaining relations with both Iran and Israel, has consistently called for de-escalation, encouraging diplomacy and dialogue as the means to resolve the crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following Israel's military actions in Lebanon, where Hezbollah is being targeted.

"If Israel stops, we will stop," NDTV reported quoting Elahi as saying. He emphasised that Iran seeks peace in the region but will retaliate if its national security is threatened. "Our missile strike was a retaliatory measure in response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Iranian soil. As our guest, his killing by Israel represents a violation of our national security."

Elahi further clarified to NDTV that the attack was not linked to Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah, saying, "The retaliation was solely for the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, not Nasrallah. Hezbollah can defend itself."

Earlier in the day, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a rare public sermon, declared that Israel "won't last long," backing the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance. He justified Iran's missile strikes as a "public service" and claimed Israel would not succeed against Hamas or Hezbollah.

Elahi discussed the perception of Iran's weakness due to US sanctions, asserting, "Iran has proven to be resilient and self-reliant, even launching its own satellite," according to NDTV report. He stressed that Iran is prepared to defend its oil reserves and infrastructure against potential Israeli strikes.

"The reaction from Benjamin Netanyahu shows how much the missile strike has impacted Israel," Elahi concluded the interview, noting that Iran’s retaliation targeted military, not civilian, sites.