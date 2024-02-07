Iran Announces Visa-Free Entry For Indian Tourists; Here Are 4 Conditions That Must Be Met

If you plan to make the most of this development, here's some help to chalk out your itinerary. Among the places to visit are:

Tehran: The capital city of Iran, Tehran, is a bustling metropolis with a mix of modern and historical attractions. Visit the Golestan Palace, the National Museum, and the iconic Azadi Tower.

Isfahan: Isfahan is home to magnificent architecture and beautiful gardens. Key sites include the Naqsh-e Jahan Square, Shah Mosque, Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque, Vank Cathedral, and the Si-o-se-pol Bridge.

Shiraz: Shiraz is the birthplace of famous poets Hafez and Saadi. Visit the UNESCO World Heritage site, Persepolis, the Nasir al-Mulk Mosque, Eram Garden, and the tombs of Hafez and Saadi.

Yazd: This ancient city is recognised as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. Visit the Zoroastrian Fire Temple, the Towers of Silence, and the historic district of Fahadan.

Mashhad: This holy city is home to the magnificent Imam Reza Shrine, one of the most important sites for Shiite Muslims. Also, explore the Nader Shah Mausoleum and the Khorasan Museum.

Tabriz: A UNESCO Creative City for its rich history in handicrafts and arts, Tabriz offers numerous attractions, including the Tabriz Historic Bazaar Complex, the Blue Mosque, and the Azerbaijan Museum.

Kerman: Visit the Ganjali Khan Complex, the Fathabad Garden, and the Shahdad Desert, famous for its landscapes known as "Kalouts."

Qom: Qom is home to the shrine of Fatima Masumeh and the Jamkaran Mosque.

Kish Island: Located in the Persian Gulf, Kish Island is a popular destination for its beautiful beaches, water sports, and shopping centres.