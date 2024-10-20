Indonesia's Ex-General Prabowo Sworn In As Country's Eighth President

Former general Prabowo Subianto was sworn in as Indonesia’s eighth president on Sunday, capping a 26-year rise that followed his dismissal from the military over alleged human rights abuses tied to protests that ousted his late former father-in-law and dictator, Suharto.

Prabowo took the oath of office together with Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the son of outgoing leader Joko Widodo The ceremony marks a remarkable comeback for a man who once faced Western-imposed sanctions and had two failed election bids against Widodo, the man he is now replacing.

The 73-year-old will unveil his cabinet later in the day with Sri Mulyani Indrawati expected to retain her finance portfolio, which suggests policy continuity. Prabowo, a former defense minister, wants to boost growth in Southeast Asia’s largest economy to 8% annually and draw in more investments.

Prabowo’s inauguration was witnessed by foreign dignitaries including billionaire Brunei King Hassanal Bolkiah and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. Indonesia’s key trade partners US and China also sent representatives.

A makeover on social media ahead of the February vote helped Prabowo reshape his image into a doting grandfather vowing to provide billions of dollars in free meals to students. He also pledged to maintain the business-friendly policies of the former president, popularly known as Jokowi.

But Prabowo’s most ambitious goals entail transforming the sprawling Southeast Asian nation into the world’s fastest-growing economy, setting an 8% annual growth target to hit in the next two to three years. Critics will also be watching to see if Indonesia faces democratic backsliding after Jokowi spent years strengthening the nation’s political elite.