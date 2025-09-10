‘India’s Keyboard Minions’: Peter Navarro Doubles Down Even As Trump Signals Thaw In Trade Tiff

Peter Navarro, a senior White House official and a close aide to US President Donald Trump, doubled down on his criticism of India in the latest five-part thread on 'X'. Navarro addresses the "Community Note" that appeared on a prior post.

This comes even after U.S. President Trump said that Washington and New Delhi are continuing negotiations to resolve trade frictions. He was confident that the two countries will arrive at a successful resolution over the tariff issue.