India's Digital Transformation In Poverty Reduction Lauded By UNGA President

Referring to the need to provide a basis to support rapid development, such as through digitalisation, Francis cited and lauded India’s example and said, “Take for example the case of India…. India has been able to lift 800 million people out of poverty over the last five or six years simply by the use of smartphones.”

Francis was delivering a lecture at the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations headquartered in Rome on “Accelerating progress towards Zero Hunger for the current and future generations.”

Francis was responding to questions from the UN diplomats, officials and policy experts gathered at the event after his lecture when he added that rural farmers in India, who never had a relationship with the banking system, are now able to transact all their businesses on their smartphones, including paying their bills and receiving payment for orders.