Indian Woman Found Dead In US City, Police Allege Her Ex-Boyfriend Killed Her And Fled To India

Nikitha Godishala was found with stab wounds in the Columbia, Maryland apartment of her ex-boyfriend Arjun Sharma, 26.

05 Jan 2026, 09:17 AM IST i
Nikitha Godishala of Ellicott City was reported missing on January 2. Howard County police said in a statement. (Photo: Nikitha Godishala/Instagram)
A 27-year old Indian woman, who was reported missing last week, was found dead and police are looking for her former boyfriend, alleging that he killed her and fled to India.

Nikitha Godishala of Ellicott City was reported missing on January 2. Howard County police said in a statement on Sunday that she was found deceased with stab wounds in the Columbia, Maryland apartment of her ex-boyfriend Arjun Sharma, 26.

Police have obtained a warrant for Sharma’s arrest on first and second-degree murder charges.

The Indian Embassy in Washington DC said in a post on X that it is in contact with Godishala’s family and is extending all possible consular assistance.

“The Embassy is also following up the matter with the local authorities,” it said.

Authorities said that Sharma made the missing person report to police and said he last saw Godishala on December 31 in his apartment in the Maryland city.

Police later learned that on the same day as making the report, January 2, Sharma left the country on a flight to India. The next day, detectives executed a search warrant for his apartment and located Godishala deceased.

Through investigation, detectives believe Sharma killed Godishala shortly after 7 pm on December 31.

The investigation is ongoing and no motive is known at this time, Howard County police said adding that they are working with United States federal law enforcement to locate and arrest Sharma.

