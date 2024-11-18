Indian Students Rush To US Colleges, Driving Attendance Record

The number of Indian students at US colleges surged 23% last academic year, overtaking China to become the top sender of international students for the first time since 2009 and driving enrollment to an all-time high.

India sent 331,602 students to study at US colleges in the 2023-2024 school year, according to Open Doors data from the Institute of International Education. Overall, the number of foreign students rose 7% to more than 1.1 million, surpassing the all-time high set just prior to the pandemic.

China posted a 4% decline to 277,398 students, but still sent the second most students to the US.