Indian Student Shot Dead Near Toronto University Campus
The victim was identified as Shivank Avasthi, according to a press release by the Toronto Police Service.
A 20-year-old Indian doctoral student was shot and killed near the University of Toronto Scarborough (UTSC) campus on Tuesday, with authorities investigating the incident as a homicide, a report in NDTV said. The victim was identified as Shivank Avasthi, according to a press release issued by the Toronto Police Service.
The Toronto police were called to the area of Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road at around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, following reports of an injured person lying on the ground.
Officers arriving at the location found a person suffering from a gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.
"Our immediate focus is on preserving evidence at the scene, determining what happened and notifying this individual's next of kin. Because of that, there is very little information that I am able to share with you tonight," Allington said, according to a PTI report.
Toronto police said the suspect fled the area prior to police arrival. No suspect description has been released.
Meanwhile, India's Consulate in Toronto expressed “deep anguish” over the student’s "tragic death."
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Consulate posted, "We express deep anguish over the tragic death of a young Indian doctoral student, Shivank Avasthi, in a fatal shooting incident near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus. The Consulate is in touch with the bereaved family during this difficult time, and is extending all necessary assistance in close coordination with the local authorities."
We express deep anguish over the tragic death of a young Indian doctoral student, Mr. Shivank Avasthi, in a fatal shooting incident near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus. The Consulate is in touch with the bereaved family during this difficult time, and is extendingâ¦— IndiainToronto (@IndiainToronto) December 25, 2025
A UTSC spokesperson said the university was "extremely saddened" by the death near the campus, but did not confirm whether the victim was a student, CP24 Television reported.
“We cannot comment on the identity of the victim at this time,” the spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday evening.
"We are grateful to our Campus Safety team, Toronto Police Service and emergency medical service personnel for their immediate response and action."
The University of Toronto Scarborough campus issued a safety alert advising those inside buildings to remain indoors and those outside to leave the area.
In a social media post, the university said the police investigation is focused in the Highland Creek Valley at UTSC. Pathways leading into the valley remain closed, and the public has been advised to avoid the area until police reopen it.