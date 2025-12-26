Indian Student Shot Dead Near Toronto University Campus

A 20-year-old Indian doctoral student was shot and killed near the University of Toronto Scarborough (UTSC) campus on Tuesday, with authorities investigating the incident as a homicide, a report in NDTV said. The victim was identified as Shivank Avasthi, according to a press release issued by the Toronto Police Service.

The Toronto police were called to the area of Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road at around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, following reports of an injured person lying on the ground.

Officers arriving at the location found a person suffering from a gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.

"Our immediate focus is on preserving evidence at the scene, determining what happened and notifying this individual's next of kin. Because of that, there is very little information that I am able to share with you tonight," Allington said, according to a PTI report.

Toronto police said the suspect fled the area prior to police arrival. No suspect description has been released.