Business NewsWorldIndian-Origin Student Arrested In US For Arson, Terroristic Threat
ADVERTISEMENT

Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US For Arson, Terroristic Threat

Manojh Sai Lella, a senior at the University of Texas at Dallas, was arrested by Frisco police on Monday.

27 Dec 2025, 08:58 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Photo used for representational purposes only. (Photo by benjamin lehman on Unsplash)</p></div>
Photo used for representational purposes only. (Photo by benjamin lehman on Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

A 22-year-old Indian-origin student has been arrested in the US on charges of arson and terroristic threat against family members, according to official records.

Manojh Sai Lella, a senior at the University of Texas at Dallas, was arrested by Frisco police on Monday.

Police responded to Lella’s home after family members reported a mental health episode and alleged threats. 

Authorities said he allegedly tried to set the home on fire several days earlier.

Lella faces arson with intent to damage a habitat or place of worship, a first-degree felony, and terroristic threat of a family/household member, a Class A misdemeanour. 

Police stressed there is no evidence of a threat to a place of worship. Bond was set at USD 100,000 and USD 3,500, respectively, according to the documents.

ALSO READ

Pinera Calls in Army to Counter Arson Attacks in Southern Chile
Opinion
Pinera Calls in Army to Counter Arson Attacks in Southern Chile
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT