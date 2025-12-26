Indian-Origin Man Dies After 8-Hour Wait In Canada Hospital ER, Wife Slams Hospital

"Papa, I can't bear the pain," Sreekumar told his family in his final moments, according to news agency PTI.

According to his father Kumar Sreekumar, his son repeatedly told both him and hospital staff that his pain was 15 out of 10. An electrocardiogram (ECG) was performed to assess his heart function, but the family said Prashant was told there was nothing significant and that he should continue waiting. The waiting continued for hours.

Kumar said nurses periodically checked Prashant’s blood pressure, which kept rising. "It went up, up, and up. To me, it was through the roof."

More than eight hours later, Prashant was finally called into the treatment area.

"After sitting maybe 10 seconds, he looked at me, he got up and put his hand on his chest and just crashed," Kumar said, as reported by PTI.

Although nurses immediately called for help, it was too late. Prashant died of an apparent cardiac arrest, the report said.

Family members and friends are now seeking answers, questioning how a man with such severe chest pain could be overlooked in this manner.

Grey Nuns Hospital is operated by Covenant Health. In an email to Global News, the organisation said it could not comment on specific patient care details due to privacy concerns, but confirmed that the case is before the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

"We offer our sympathy to the patient’s family and friends. There is nothing more important than the safety and care of our patients and staff," the statement said.