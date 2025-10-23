Indian-Origin Driver Who Illegally Crossed Into US Crashes Truck, Killing Three| Watch
An Indian-origin man was arrested by law enforcement authorities after crashing into several people with his truck while intoxicated, killing three.
Identified as Jashanpreet Singh, the 21-year-old had crossed the US border illegally and was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to NDTV.
He crashed his large trailer truck into slow traffic on the San Bernardino county freeway.
Singh illegally crossed into the US border in 2022; he was spotted by Border Patrol agents in California's El Centro Sector in March 2022. He was then let go within the US under their "alternatives to detention" policy, where those that had crossed the border without legal sanction were released while awaiting hearings.
BREAKING ð¨: Itâs being confirmed by @BillMelugin_ that the truck driver who killed 3 and injured others in fatal freeway crash in Ontario, CA, is a 21 year old ILLEGAL ALIEN by the name of Jashanpreet Singh, who entered the U.S. illegally, but released by Biden admin in 2022. pic.twitter.com/vZdTzgVktE— Anthony (@AnthonyCabassa_) October 23, 2025
The crash was also captured on the dashcam of Singh's Freightliner tractor-trailer combination that slammed into an SUV, which killed a minimum of three people and injured many others including Singh.
Other than Singh, the other injured person who was identified was a mechanic who was helping out with a tyre change on the vehicle. The dead have not been publicly identified yet.
Police stated that Singh did not use his breaks as he was intoxicated from drug use, leading to the crash.
"He was eventually transported to the hospital, and he was checked out by the medical staff, and our officers determined he was driving under the influence of drugs," CHP Officer Rodrigo Jimenez said in a statement quoted by ABC7 News.
This is the latest incident involving illegal immigrant truck drivers in the US. In August, an Indian immigrant named Harjinder Singh was accused as being responsible for a crash in Fort Pierce, Florida, that took the lives of three people.
Harjinder Singh reportedly crossed through the US border illegally in 2018 and got hold of a commercial driver's licence in California.