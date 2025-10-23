Indian-Origin Driver Who Illegally Crossed Into US Crashes Truck, Killing Three| Watch

An Indian-origin man was arrested by law enforcement authorities after crashing into several people with his truck while intoxicated, killing three.

Identified as Jashanpreet Singh, the 21-year-old had crossed the US border illegally and was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to NDTV.

He crashed his large trailer truck into slow traffic on the San Bernardino county freeway.

Singh illegally crossed into the US border in 2022; he was spotted by Border Patrol agents in California's El Centro Sector in March 2022. He was then let go within the US under their "alternatives to detention" policy, where those that had crossed the border without legal sanction were released while awaiting hearings.