Indian-American Lawmakers Strongly Criticise Trump’s Actions In Venezuela

“We need statesmen who will heed the advice of Washington and our founders and invest in jobs, healthcare, childcare and education for our people.” Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal slammed the development, saying Trump can't run America, “but now he wants to run Venezuela.' 'Congress alone has the power to authorise war. This is unconstitutional, illegal, and not what the American people want.” She said the fact that Maduro is an illegitimate dictator does not give Trump and his administration the authority to invade Venezuela, kidnap him in the middle of the night, and force regime change - something the US has tried and failed to do many times over.