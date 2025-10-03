Putin Says India Will Prioritise National Interests Despite US Pressure

On pressure put on India via US tariffs for its ties and Energy purchase from Russia, Vladimir Putin said Indian people will never allow themselves to be humiliated by anyone and will not make decision that contradict their national interests.

Putin was speaking at the international Valdai discussion forum of security and geopolitical experts from 140 countries, including India, in the Black Sea resort of Sochi in South Russia on Thursday evening, as per PTI.

"We have never had any problems or interstate tensions with India. Never," the Russian leader said.

He further highlighted that Russia and India have a special relation since the days of the Soviet Union, when India was fighting for its independence.

At session in Sochi, Putin referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a friend, emphasising the comfort and trust that define their interactions.

Putin praised India’s nationalist government under Modi, describing him as a "balanced, wise, and nationally oriented' leader. He noted that the Indian public is well aware of their government's decisions, particularly its refusal to bow to US pressure to halt oil imports from Russia, as per PTI.

'The losses India may face due to punitive US tariffs will be offset by crude imports from Russia," Putin said, adding that such decisions enhance India’s prestige as a sovereign nation.

To address the trade imbalance, Putin suggested that Russia could increase its imports of agricultural goods and pharmaceuticals from India. "We may purchase more agricultural products from India. Certain steps can also be taken on our side regarding medicinal products and pharmaceuticals," he stated as per PTI.

Additionally, he welcomed the idea of a joint fund to develop AI and other cutting-edge technology proposed by Dr Arvind Gupta, Director General of New Delhi-based Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF), who was attending the Sochi forum, as reported by PTI.