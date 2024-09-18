India, US To Explore Ways To Strengthen Cooperation Across Energy Value Chain

India and the US have agreed to explore ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across the energy value chain for a just and orderly energy transition, as Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri met Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt.

Puri, the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Pyatt met at the 52nd Gastech Exhibition and Conference in Houston.

"Met my friend for more than three decades & US @AsstSecENR Mr Geoffery Pyatt at #GasTech2024 in Houston today. We reviewed the existing energy cooperation and agreed to explore ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across the energy value chain for a just & orderly energy transition," Puri said in a post on X.