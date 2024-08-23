India, US Sign Two Defence Deals During Indian Defence Minister's Washington Visit

India and the US have signed two key agreements as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh began his official visit to Washington to further boost the comprehensive global strategic partnership between the two countries.

The agreements signed on Thursday pertain to the Security of Supplies Arrangement and a Memorandum of Agreement regarding the Assignment of Liaison Officers.

"Two important documents have been signed in Washington DC as Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh’s visit to the United States begins. Senior defence officials from both sides concluded the Security of Supplies Arrangement (SOSA), and Memorandum of Agreement regarding the Assignment of Liaison Officers," the Ministry of Defence shared in a post on X on Friday, along with some photographs of the event.

Singh arrived here on Thursday on a four-day visit to the US.

The US and India entered into a "bilateral, non-binding Security of Supply Arrangement", the US Department of Defence said in a press release on Thursday.

Through this SOSA, the US and India agree to provide reciprocal priority support for goods and services that promote national defence. The arrangement will enable both countries to acquire the industrial resources they need from one another to resolve unanticipated supply chain disruptions to meet national security needs, it said.

The SOSA was signed by Dr Vic Ramdass, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Industrial Base Policy, on behalf of the US, and Samir Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary and Director General (Acquisitions), on behalf of the Ministry of Defence.