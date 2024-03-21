India-U.S. Relationship Stronger Than It Has Ever Been: Pentagon Officials

Replying to the question, Ratner said, "Part of India's strategic identity, as you know, as a member of the Global South, they aspire toward an international system based on a principle of multipolarity, and that is reflected in part of their foreign policy. But on balance, they have been trending towards strategic convergence with the United States. We do share a vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, and we're going to do whatever we can to nurture and advance that part of their orientation."

In his testimony, Aquilino said a strong U.S.-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership is essential for a free and open Indo-Pacific.