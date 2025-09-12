Don't Judge India Performance By Trump's Behaviour: Shashi Tharoor Slams US President

At a conference organised by CREDAI, India's apex industry body for the real estate sector, Tharoor said, "Mr Trump is a very mercurial individual, and the American system gives the President an amazing amount of leeway."

Tharoor was replying to a query related to Indo-US relationship and imposition of tariffs. Continuing with his opinion about Trump, Tharoor said, "Even though there have been 44 or 45 presidents before him, no one has ever seen this kind of behaviour coming down from the White House."

Tharoor said that Trump is 'unusual president' by every yardstick who does not honour the conventional standards of diplomatic behaviour.

"I mean, have you ever heard any world leader openly saying that he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize. It never happened before. Have you heard of any world leader saying things like, ‘oh, all the countries in the world want to come and kiss my ass," Tharoor said in his characteristic style.

Tharoor had strong words on the kind of language Trump uses. He said, "Have you heard of any world leader who has basically said, India and Russia have dead economies. I don't care if they go down the drain together," adding that this was not the kind of language being ever heard from any head of government.

"So Trump is unusual, and I would beg you not to judge our performance by his behaviour," the Congress leader said.