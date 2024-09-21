India Urges Global Shift To Sustainable Living At UN Summit, Emphasising Affordable Solutions

At the United Nations' "Summit of the Future" in New York, India emphasised the urgent need for a global shift towards sustainable living as a solution to climate change challenges.

Leela Nandan, secretary of the Union Environment Ministry, addressed world leaders and policymakers, stating that focusing solely on emission reductions may not yield effective results. Instead, she argued that providing affordable solutions is crucial for achieving global success.

Nandan highlighted that discussions around climate change often overlook the potential benefits of adopting sustainable lifestyles. Citing the International Energy Agency, she noted that if nations prioritise actions such as energy conservation, water saving, waste reduction, and sustainable food systems, annual global emissions could be reduced by up to 2 billion tons by 2030. "This significant step could resolve many current issues related to climate change," she asserted.