India Urges Global Shift To Sustainable Living At UN Summit, Emphasising Affordable Solutions
Leela Nandan, secretary of the Union Environment Ministry, told world leaders that solely focusing on emission reductions may not lead to effective results.
At the United Nations' "Summit of the Future" in New York, India emphasised the urgent need for a global shift towards sustainable living as a solution to climate change challenges.
Leela Nandan, secretary of the Union Environment Ministry, addressed world leaders and policymakers, stating that focusing solely on emission reductions may not yield effective results. Instead, she argued that providing affordable solutions is crucial for achieving global success.
Nandan highlighted that discussions around climate change often overlook the potential benefits of adopting sustainable lifestyles. Citing the International Energy Agency, she noted that if nations prioritise actions such as energy conservation, water saving, waste reduction, and sustainable food systems, annual global emissions could be reduced by up to 2 billion tons by 2030. "This significant step could resolve many current issues related to climate change," she asserted.
The Summit of the Future brings together leaders and stakeholders to address global challenges and strengthen multilateral cooperation. Nandan pointed out that earlier this year, India's resolution on sustainable lifestyles was unanimously adopted at the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) in Nairobi.
In addition, she shared that over one million schools in India are now linked to eco-clubs designed to promote awareness of sustainable practices. "These eco-clubs engage students in ongoing environmental education, ensuring that they are constantly aware of their actions and their impact," Nandan explained.
Looking ahead, Nandan projected that India’s clean energy sector could generate 30 to 35 million jobs by 2047. She praised India’s leadership in initiatives like the International Solar Alliance and the Global Biofuel Alliance, underscoring the potential of these emerging sectors.
Nandan also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" or "Plant for Mother" campaign, launched in June, which encourages individuals to engage in eco-friendly actions, starting with tree planting. In just three and a half months, the campaign has successfully planted 750 million saplings across India, showcasing a strong community commitment to environmental stewardship.
