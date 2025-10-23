India's Russian Oil Imports Will Be 'Down To Nothing' By Year-End, Claims Trump

India will slash its Russian oil imports "down to nothing" by the end of the year, US President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday.

"India, as you know, has told me they are going to stop... It's a process. You can't just stop (buying oil from Russia). By the end of the year, they'll be down to almost nothing; almost 40% of the oil," Trump told reporters at the White House.

The president on Wednesday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about trade, signalling renewed momentum in talks between the two countries.

"India, they've been great. Spoke to Prime Minister Modi yesterday. They've been absolutely great," he said.

Trump also said New Delhi "won't be buying too much oil from Russia," suggesting that India is likely to scale back its Russian crude imports as part of the broader understanding being worked out.