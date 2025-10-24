India On Palestine: Calls For 'Political Commitments' On Two-State Solution At UN Security Council

India strongly reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the Two-State Solution for the Palestinian Question at the UNSC Open Debate on the Situation in the Middle East. Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, emphasised that recent diplomatic achievements must be quickly translated into practical, long-term political commitments and action on the ground toward the realisation of a Palestinian state. He underscored India's support for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination, national independence, and sovereignty.

Harish highlighted that India’s vision for peace, a consistent stance since its recognition of the State of Palestine in 1988, centers on a sovereign and independent state of Palestine, living side by side in peace and security with Israel. India said that the state should also be within secure and recognised borders. He noted the high-level Conference on the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, held at the UN on Sept. 22, as outlining the way forward.