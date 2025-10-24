India On Palestine: Calls For 'Political Commitments' On Two-State Solution At UN Security Council
Parvathaneni Harish, emphasised that diplomatic achievements must be practical, long-term political commitments and action on the ground toward the realisation of a Palestinian state.
India strongly reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the Two-State Solution for the Palestinian Question at the UNSC Open Debate on the Situation in the Middle East. Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, emphasised that recent diplomatic achievements must be quickly translated into practical, long-term political commitments and action on the ground toward the realisation of a Palestinian state. He underscored India's support for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination, national independence, and sovereignty.
Harish highlighted that India’s vision for peace, a consistent stance since its recognition of the State of Palestine in 1988, centers on a sovereign and independent state of Palestine, living side by side in peace and security with Israel. India said that the state should also be within secure and recognised borders. He noted the high-level Conference on the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, held at the UN on Sept. 22, as outlining the way forward.
In shwing India's tangible support, the Permanent Representative announced that the country’s total support to the Palestinian people exceeds $170 million. This significant financial commitment includes projects worth approximately $40 million that are currently in various stages of implementation. India delivers this aid through bilateral human-centric projects and via partnerships with both the UN and the Palestinian Authority.
Further, Harish detailed India's humanitarian efforts, confirming the provision of nearly 135 metric tons of medicines and supplies over the last two years. He concluded by stressing that while humanitarian aid is essential for immediate rehabilitation and reconstruction, these efforts must be strategically coupled with the creation of robust economic frameworks and mechanisms to foster social development, attract investment, and generate employment.