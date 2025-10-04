'India Is Already Diversifying Away From Russian Oil,' Says US Trade Representative

Amid ongoing US efforts to persuade India to scale back its energy trade with Moscow, President Donald Trump’s trade representative, Jamieson Greer, has said New Delhi is already taking steps to diversify away from Russian oil.

Speaking at the Economic Club of New York, Greer described India as "pragmatic".

"India is a sovereign country. They control their own decisions. We aren't trying to dictate their relations with other countries. The Indians are pragmatic and I think they're already diversifying away from Russian oil," said Greer to journalist Maria Bartiromo.