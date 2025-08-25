India Hires US Lobbying Firm With Trump Ties As Tariffs Loom

India’s embassy in Washington has hired a lobbying firm with close ties to the Trump administration and a history of advocating for foreign entities targeted by the US, just before 50% tariffs take effect on exports from the South Asian country.

The embassy is paying $75,000 per month to Mercury Public Affairs LLC to provide government relations, media relations and other services, according to an Aug. 18 filing detailing the agreement.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is a former co-chair of Mercury. Mercury Partner Bryan Lanza, who previously served as communications director for President Donald Trump’s transition team, was listed among those working on the account, according to a separate disclosure.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Mercury didn’t respond to a request sent after business hours in the US.

The hiring comes as relations between the US and India have rapidly soured in recent months under Trump. Most recently, ties have frayed over the White House vow to impose 50% tariffs — set to take effect on Wednesday — on Indian goods as punishment for New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian oil.